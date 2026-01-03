The State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, has called on former Senate President Bukola Saraki to defect to the party and work under the leadership of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq instead of his supposed relationship with the party in Abuja.

Fagbemi made this appeal on Saturday, January 3, 2026, while speaking to newsmen in Ilorin, the state capital.

Fagbemi’s remark followed a comment made by the the Director General of Nigeria Institute of Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Professor Abubabar Sulyma in a local radio station in Ilorin that Saraki was moving with APC in Abuja, and since then the development has been generating heated debate.

According to the state Chairman, the state chapter of the party decided not to make a serious issue in the media.

He added that, “It’s our style not to give this kind of issue serious media attention, because it’s a non-issue, knowing the antecedents of Dr Bukola Saraki.

“The former Senate President should summon the political will to join our party in Kwara State under our leader and performing governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, instead of hobnobbing with our party in Abuja.”

He added, “Since we defeated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the party of Dr Bukola Saraki, in two straight elections in the state, we know he’s a goner, so we can’t be giving him serious attention because we know his stock in trade in politics.

“Some of the supporters of Dr Bukola Saraki have been with us for a long time, some have gone to ADC, so what are we talking about?

“Also remember, during his battle to become Senate President, that was the same desperate survival game he played; he’s never loyal nor does he value integrity.

“He’s playing a survival strategy game because there’s nothing for him again in the state. No more free state government money to spend so he has to survive at all costs by hobnobbing with the APC in Abuja.

“But we don’t have any problems with what he’s doing, but if he’s proud of what he’s doing, he should come and properly join the party in Kwara State.”