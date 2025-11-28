Kwara Announces Deadline For 2026 Hajj Payment

The Kwara State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has announced December 1st as deadline for all intending pilgrims to complete payment of the 2026 Hajj fare.

In a statement issued by the Executive Secretary of the Board, Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, the agency made it clear that no extension will be granted after the deadline.

He emphasised that early remittance of payments to the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) is essential to align with the schedule set by the Saudi authorities.

The Board further disclosed that visa processing for the 2026 pilgrimage will commence in February 2026. It cautioned that late payment could prevent prospective pilgrims from participating in the exercise.

All intending pilgrims were advised to finalise their payments, submit their international passports, receive all required vaccinations, and secure a medical fitness certificate from an accredited government hospital in the country