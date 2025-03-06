Kwara Airport Resumes Flight Operation Next Week – Aiyedatiwa

Share

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has said the Akure Airport, affected by a thunderstorm that hampered its activities, will begin operation next week.

Passengers traveling from Akure Airport to Abuja and Lagos were stranded on Wednesday following the destruction of equipment by the thunderstorm that occurred on Monday.

Aiyedatiwa visited the Airport to assess the damages caused by a rainstorm that struck two days ago which disrupted flight operations and damaged critical infrastructure at the airport.

The storm, with wind speeds recorded at approximately 65 knots, caused severe destruction to various airport facilities, including the terminal building and control tower.

Speaking with journalists after inspecting the affected areas of the airport, Aiyedatiwa described the extent of the damage as devastating, acknowledging the impact on airport operations.

He, however, commended the swift response of the Federal Government through the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria in addressing the situation.

According to him “The manager of the airport and the contractor have been working at the new terminal. We are here to look at the state of the airport after the storm two nights ago. It i so devastating, and so much damage has been caused. From the airspace manager, we were informed that about 65 knots were the strength of that wind, which is very strong and has caused so much damage to the infrastructure here.

“I want to commend the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, SAN, for the quick response by deploying his men to attend to this so that the airport can be brought back to operation as soon as possible.”

The Governor announced the donation of a fire truck to the airport while also promising additional support to bring the airport back to full operations.

After a series of discussions with the management of the airport, the Governor confirmed that flight operations are expected to resume at the airport next week, based on assurances from aviation authorities, as against the earlier notification of a three-month suspension of operations.

His words “A lot of work has started at the terminal building and the control tower, and we have been given assurance that by Sunday, flight operations will resume here at the airport.’

Aiyedatiwa reiterated the Ondo State Government’s commitment to supporting the repair process in any way necessary to ensure the airport reopens on schedule.

The Manager of the National Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Engr. Samuel Famuyiwa, reassured the public that the situation was under control and not as severe as previously reported.

The Governor was accompanied by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Olayide Adelami, Special Adviser on Infrastructure, Lands and Housing, Engr. Abiola Olawoye, member of the Ondo State House of Assembly representing Akure North constituency, Hon. Kolawole Ologede, and Chairman of Akure North Local Government, Mr. Ogunbolude Johnson, among others.

