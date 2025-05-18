Kwara Airlifts 4th Batch Of 558 Pilgrims To Saudi Arabia

Share

The Kwara State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has successfully airlifted the fourth batch of 558 pilgrims to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the early hours of Sunday.

With the latest departure, the total number of pilgrims airlifted from the state has now reached 2,083, including nine officials from the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

Before their departure, the State Amirul Hajj and Olupo of Ajase-Ipo, Barrister Ismail Bolaji Yahaya, charged the pilgrims to conduct themselves as exemplary ambassadors of Kwara State and Nigeria throughout their pilgrimage.

Also addressing the pilgrims, the Chairman of the Kwara State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Professor Mahmood Jimba, offered prayers for a safe journey and the acceptance of their acts of worship by Almighty Allah.

In the same vein, the Executive Secretary of the Board admonished the pilgrims to strictly adhere to the laws and regulations of the host country, urging them to shun any negative behavior that could bring disrepute to the state or the nation.

The pilgrims departed from the Babatunde Idiagbon International Airport, Ilorin, aboard a Max Airline flight, which took off at 4:30 a.m. en route to Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, the remaining intending pilgrims are scheduled to depart on Monday, in line with the board’s airlifting schedule.

