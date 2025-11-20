Kwara AGILE: 32,420 Female Students Receive Scholarships

The Kwara State Government has officially flagged off the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) Project, with 32,420 female students receiving scholarships aimed at boosting access to quality secondary education across the state.

The event, tagged “Official Flag-Off of Kwara AGILE Project and Symbolic Presentation of Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) to Beneficiaries in the State,” was held at the Banquet Hall, Ilorin.

Speaking at the ceremony, the wife of the Governor, Ambassador Prof. Olufolake AbdulRazaq, described the AGILE Project as a deliberate investment in the future of adolescent girls. She said the initiative provides quality and comprehensive education that equips girls with the skills needed to thrive in society.

She highlighted AGILE’s commitment to second-chance education for girls aged 15 to 25, reaffirming that the project would continue to “touch lives and build a Kwara where every girl and every family has opportunities to thrive.”

Prof. AbdulRazaq noted that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has made significant investments in the education sector, including school rehabilitation, provision of learning materials, and improvement of school infrastructure. She added that the AGILE cash transfers aim to ease financial barriers, while the state remains committed to intensified advocacy against Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

The Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Dr. Lawal Olohungbebe, who also chairs the State Project Steering Committee (SPSC) said the project is designed to eliminate obstacles that hinder girls’ education, particularly at transition stages. He praised the governor’s “outstanding vision and holistic approach” to governance.

Dr. Olohungbebe explained that each beneficiary would receive N40,000, with an additional N10,000 per term, provided they maintain good academic performance and at least 70 percent school attendance.

He commended the First Lady for her compassion and advocacy, urging parents to utilise the support judiciously and assuring beneficiaries that the government remains committed to their protection.

Earlier, the State Project Coordinator, Mr. Adeshina Salami, outlined the project’s components, which include creating safe learning spaces, improving the learning environment for girls, and strengthening educational systems. He disclosed that Kwara was the first among Additional Financing (AF) States to pay the N150 million counterpart fund required for the project.

He emphasized that the initiative targets adolescent girls across the state “without leaving the boys behind,” adding that the ceremony marks a key milestone in the governor’s determination to entrench equal access to education.

PTA Chairman and first Makama of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Oniye, also commended the administration and prayed for continued success of the programme.

In his remarks, the CCT Lead for Kwara AGILE, Alhaji Mohammed Issa Alaya, noted that the cash transfer component is crucial for improving enrolment, retention, and completion of secondary education for girls, especially those from vulnerable households.

The highpoint of the event was the symbolic presentation of cash transfers to 32,420 beneficiaries from all three senatorial districts.

Present at the ceremony were commissioners, members of the SPSC, senior government officials, APC chieftains, traditional and religious representatives, NGOs, CSOs, and other education stakeholders.

Parents and students interviewed at the event expressed gratitude to the governor for bringing the project to the state. The ceremony also featured cultural performances and presentations by students from the Kwara State School for Special Needs.