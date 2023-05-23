New Telegraph

May 24, 2023
Kwara ADP Trains, Empowers 40 Farmers With Farm Inputs

In its effort to enhance food security in the country, the Kwara State Agricultural Development Project (KWADP), has trained and empowered no fewer than 40 farmers and field extension agents with agricultural tools, and starter pack inputs for effective modern farming practices.

The training, which was organised by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), in partnership with the Kwara State Government, was to enlighten the farmers and extension officers on climate-resilient practices in maize production.

Speaking at the training programme, the State Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mallam Gidado AbdulLateef Alakawa, said the administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is giving priority attention to the empowerment of farmers in the state through capacity building and distribution of farm inputs and implements towards boosting food security not only in the state but also the country and making them self reliant.

The Commissioner, who was represented by the Director of Agriculture Services, Mallam Alhassan Kabir Mohammed, disclosed that the programme was one of the series of training lined up for farmers in preparation for the new farming season in the State.

In her remarks, the representative of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), Mrs Adejoke Raheem, said the training was organised to empower the youths, women and some extension agents, with a view to preparing them against flood.

Mrs Raheem explained that the farmers would be supported with farm tools and starter pack inputs that could withstand any weather condition, advising the participants to ensure that the knowledge derived from the training is spread to other farmers.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of Kwara ADP, Dr Khadijat Ahmed, urged the participants to ensure judicious use of the items distributed to them.

