Kwara: 51-Year-Old Man In NSCDC Net For Alleged Sexual Assault On Minor

The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security And Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a 51-year-old man, Idowu Mahmud, for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl at Gbaagba- Airport Road in Ilorin, the state capital.

It was gathered that on Monday, February 19, 2024, the complainant (Name Withheld) filed a complaint at the Gender Unit in Ilorin against one Idowu Mahmud who allegedly started to sexually assault the minor since November 2023.

The victim, who is a cousin to the suspect’s wife, has been residing with the couple since she was 11 years old.

Reporting the case at the command’s headquarters in Ilorin, the victim posited that the suspect had been sexually assaulting her since November 2023, particularly on Sundays when there were no other occupants at home.

She also stated that the suspect threatened to harm her if she ever disclosed the illicit relationship to anyone.

A statement by the NSCDC added that upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and would be charged in court soon.

Meanwhile, NSCDC Commandant Umar Mohammed, who expressed dismay over the alarming increase in cases of rape and defilement of minors, emphasised that perpetrators of such heinous acts would face severe consequences for their actions.

He, however, emphasised the need for parents and guardians to be vigilant and ensure that their children are always in close proximity, emphasising the importance of fostering an environment where children would feel comfortable to freely discuss “issues they may encounter, whether it be with a stranger, friend, or close relative”.