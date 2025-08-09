Kwara: 500 Livestock Farmers Trained In Goat Fattening, Others

As part of efforts to improve rural livelihoods and prevent clashes between farmers and herders in Kwara State, no fewer than 500 livestock farmers in Ifelodun Local Government Area have been trained and empowered in goat fattening and animal feed production.

The step-down training was organised by Ifelodun Local Government, in collaboration with the Kwara State Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES).

Speaking at the event, the Kwara State Deputy Governor, Mr. Kayode Alabi, stressed the importance of the initiative in addressing challenges faced by rural farmers.

Represented by the State House of Assembly member representing Omupo Constituency, Hon. Ganiyu Afolabi Salau, the Deputy Governor opined that the programme would not only reduce conflict but also enhance the farmers’ income and promote self-sufficiency.

He admonished the participants to maximise the opportunity by applying the knowledge from the training to grow their businesses and produce an alternative feed from agricultural waste.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Ifelodun Local Government Area, Hon. Abdulrasheed Yusuf, highlighted the initiative’s potential to generate employment and reduce the cost of livestock production through local feed production.

He further disclosed that the local government is working with relevant stakeholders to provide essential amenities such as water and other rural development incentives.

In his remarks, the Elese of Igbaja, Oba Ahmed Babalola Awuni Arepo II, who is also the Chairman, traditional council of Ifelodun LGA, commended the organisers for the initiative, describing it as timely and impactful, assuring the stakeholders of the full support of the traditional institution in the State to ensure the success and sustainability of the programme.

In his remarks, the State Project Coordinator for L-PRES, Mr. Olusoji Oyawoye, urged the youths in the area to take advantage of opportunities in agriculture to become self-reliant and reduce dependence on white-collar jobs.

He further encouraged the trainees to commit to the programme to acquire the needed skills for personal and community development.

The step-down training, which is an offshoot of the L-PRES’ training on small ruminant production and crop residue processing, is part of a broader effort under the L-PRES programme to boost livestock productivity, reduce conflict, and build resilience in rural communities across the country.