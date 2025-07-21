Kwara: 3 Suspected Serial Kidnappers Arrested

In a major breakthrough in the fight against crime, the security initiative of the Ilorin South Local Government Area has nabbed three notorious serial kidnappers who have long terrorised residents and commuters along Idofian Road.

The arrest reportedly took place in the early hours of yesterday at a hideout in Abelu where criminals were believed to have been operating from.

Acting on credible intelligence, the local government’s security team swiftly mobilised and raided the location, leading to the arrest of the suspects.

The suspects were found with a bicycle, which they have been using as a deceptive tool to aid their criminal activities posing as innocent cyclists to avoid suspicion while monitoring and executing their abductions.

The Chairman of Ilorin South Local Government Council, Hon. Nuhu Majeed Podo, commended the bravery and efficiency of the security task force, reiterating his administration’s unwavering commitment to the safety and security of all residents.

“This success is a clear result of our renewed efforts in supporting local security architecture and encouraging community vigilance,” Hon. Podo stated, adding that “we will not relent until Ilorin South is free from criminal elements.”