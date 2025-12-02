Kwara: 3 In NSCDC Net For Alleged Vandalisation Of Railway Facility

The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested three suspects over the alleged vandalisation and theft of railway clips and nuts along the railway line in Offa Local Government Area of the state.

According to a statement issued by the Command’s spokesperson, ASC I Ayoola Michael Shola, the arrests followed the apprehension of one of the suspects by an official of the Nigeria Railway Corporation.

“On Friday, 28th November 2025, operatives of the NSCDC Offa Division received Mosahudu Salisu, 18 years, who was apprehended by an official of the Nigeria Railway Corporation at Adeleke Area, Offa, while attempting to transport stolen railway clips and nuts on his motorcycle,” the statement said.

Further investigation by the division reportedly led to the arrest of two additional accomplices. The suspects were identified as Hassan Abu, 19, described as the principal suspect; Mosahudu Salisu, 18, said to be the buyer or receiver of the stolen items; and Abubakar Mohammed, 35, alleged to be the intermediary who facilitated the transaction between the vandals and the buyer.

Shola noted that all three suspects are currently in custody and are assisting investigators with useful information.

While parading the suspects on Tuesday, 2nd December 2025, the Kwara State Commandant, Dr. Umar J. G. Mohammed, condemned the act, describing the vandalisation of railway infrastructure as a serious threat to national economic development and public safety. He praised the operatives of the Offa Division for their professionalism, dedication and coordinated intelligence efforts that led to the arrests.

Commandant Umar reaffirmed the Corps’ commitment to safeguarding critical national assets across the state and assured that the suspects would be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations. He also urged residents to support security agencies with timely and credible information to strengthen public safety.