Kwara: 25 Die In Fire Disaster As Petrol Tanker, Heavy-duty Truck, 18-seater Bus Collide

No fewer than 25 people were feared killed while 15 others sustained varying degrees of injury in an accident involving two vehicles at Bode Saadu in the Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State resulting in a fire disaster. It was learnt that the fire incident occurred when a petrol tanker with registration number JJN 17 XW, and a heavy-duty truck collided at about 3:18pm on Tuesday at Peke village, along Oko-Olowo, Bode Saadu Expressway, in the Moro Local Government Area of the state, with the resultant fire affecting an 18-seater bus.

The Head of Department (HOD), Media and Publicity of the state Fire Service, Hakeem Adekunle, who confirmed the incident, said that the petrol tanker, travelling from Niger State, was using the wrong side of the road, resulting in a head- on collision with a heavy-duty truck from Lagos State. He said: “The collision ignited a fire that rapidly consumed both vehicles, while it also affected the 18-seater bus coming from Lagos.

“On November 28, 2023, around 15:18 hours, the Kwara State Fire Service responded Oko-Olowo Bode Saadu Expressway in Moro Local Gov- ernment Area, Kwara State. “The incident involved a petrol tanker with registration number JJN 17 XW, a heavy- duty truck, and an 18-seater bus. “Investigations revealed that the petrol tanker, traveling from Niger State, was using the wrong side of the road, resulting in a head-on collision with a heavy-duty truck from Lagos State.

The collision ignited a fire that rapidly consumed both vehicles, also affecting the 18-seater bus from Lagos. “Expressing deep sorrow, the Director of the Kwara State Fire Service emphasised the need for road users to prioritise safe driving practices, issuing a warning to adhere to safety measures consistently.”