February 13, 2026
Kwara 2027: Ekiti LG Groups Call On Bolarinwa To Vie For Guber

Political permutations ahead of the 2027 general elections intensified in Kwara State on Tuesday as two socio-political groups from Ekiti Local Government Area urged Dr. Bashir Omo- laja Bolarinwa to declare his interest in the governorship race.

The groups, Ekiti Progressive Forum (EPF) and BOB Progressive Movement, made the call at a joint gathering in the Ekiti axis of Oke-Ero Local Government Area, where they expressed confidence in Bolarinwa’s leadership capacity and political experience.

In a joint statement issued after the meeting, the groups described Bolarinwa as a seasoned political figure with the vision and competence required to provide purposeful leadership for the state.

