Kwara 2027: APC Groups Backs Mustapha As Consensus Candidate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Legacy Groups have endorsed Senator Salihu Mustapha as the consensus candidate to lead the party and contest for the governorship seat of Kwara State.

The Legacy Groups, comprising foundation members from the original parties—CPC, ACN, ANPP, and others parties that merged to form the APC in 2013, made this declaration during a strategic stakeholders’ meeting in Ilorin, the state capital.

They described Mustapha as the embodiment of the progressive ideals that birthed the party, emphasizing his role in sustaining grassroots unity and development.

In a statement signed by Comrade Wasiu Tolu, the groups highlighted Senator Mustapha’s deep-rooted involvement in the APC’s formation and his consistent advocacy for progressive governance.

“As a former deputy national chairman of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), he played a pivotal role in the merger that created the APC,” the statement said.

“The Legacy Groups believe his experience positions him uniquely to bridge the old guard and new generation of leaders, ensuring party cohesion and victory in the upcoming polls.

“Senator Mustapha, representing Kwara Central Senatorial District since 2023 and serving as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture Production, Services, and Rural Development, has delivered tangible impacts in his constituency.

He has facilitated employment opportunities for numerous youths in federal agencies, distributed thousands of tons of fertilizer and pumping machines to smallholder farmers, and sponsored key legislative bills to boost agricultural innovation and rural growth.

“His commitment to human capital development stands out prominently. Through scholarships and empowerment initiatives, Mustapha has supported thousands of indigent students and constituents, focusing on education access, youth training, and women empowerment.

“These efforts have been lauded for promoting inclusive growth and addressing socioeconomic challenges at the grassroots level.

“Infrastructure strides under his representation include the provision of motorized boreholes for clean water in underserved communities across Kwara Central’s four local government areas.

“He has also established constituency offices to enhance direct engagement with constituents, fostering accountability and responsiveness in governance.”

Legacy Group members stressed that Mustapha’s track record of selfless service, legislative advocacy, and community-focused projects make him the ideal figure to consolidate the party’s strengths and deliver continued progress for Kwara State.

Comrade Tolu added: “Senator Salihu Mustapha is the true custodian of our progressive legacy. His dedication to the values that formed the APC, combined with his proven record in empowerment and development, makes him the consensus choice for 2027.

“We, the foundation members who built this great party from the merger of CPC, ACN, ANPP, and others, see in Senator Mustapha the continuity of our vision for a better Kwara and Nigeria.

“Mustapha has not only delivered for Kwara Central through scholarships, agricultural support, and infrastructure but has remained loyal to the grassroots that sustained the APC’s rise.

“A consensus around him will unify our ranks, prevent internal wrangling, and position the APC strongly for victory in 2027.”

Tolu concluded: “We call on all APC faithful, elders, and stakeholders to rally behind Senator Salihu Mustapha as our consensus candidate.

“He represents competence, integrity, and the enduring spirit of our progressive movement. Together, we can build a more prosperous Kwara.”