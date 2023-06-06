Kwara: 20 In EFCC Net For Alleged Internet Fraud

The operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 20 suspects for offences bordering on cybercrime.

A statement issued by the anti-graft agency in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital said: “The arrest is the second of such operation within the last one month in Ilorin.

Recall that on May 4, 2023, operatives of the EFCC, Ilorin Zonal Command, arrested 62 suspected internet fraudsters including an ex-convict, Raji Wasiu Babatunde, whom the Commission had last year secured his conviction for a similar offence.

“The latest arrest, which followed credible intelligence, took place at Egbejila, Airport Road and Offa Garage area, both in Ilorin.”

The suspects, the statement disclosed, are Habeeb Abubakar, Abiola Abiodun, Atitebi Samuel, Emmanuel Mofe Oborirhwoho, John Adamson, Mayowa Akinola Victor, Oluwafemi Smith Ola, Abdullahi Isiak, Orji Daniel Roland, Martinson Adegboyega and Kolawole Temidayo.

Others are Orimadegun Bashir Ishola, Tijani Quadri, Adebisi Kazeem, Umar Abdulkareem, Adebisi Teslim, Okunlola Idris Ayomide, Quadri Lekan, Ukueni Great and Adeyeye Usman.

According to the EFCC, items recovered from the suspects include different brands of phones, laptops and exotic cars, adding that the suspects would be arraigned in court upon conclusion of the ongoing investigations.