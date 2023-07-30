Kwara: 2-Month-Old Baby Allegedly Stolen At School Graduation Event

A two-month-old baby, Usman Idris, has been reportedly stolen from the mother during a school graduation ceremony in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Sources privy to the development told our correspondent that the incident occurred around 3:00 pm on Saturday during the event held at the school premises at Sawmill, Ilorin.

The mother of the missing child, Sekinah, popularly known as Iya Mujidat, who confirmed the incident to reporters in Ilorin on Sunday, described the suspect as a ‘tall, fair complexion woman dressed in a purple Ankara with a black headscarf.

“She is a Christian and came to me about two weeks ago that she wanted to learn how to make snacks. I accepted her, but I don’t know any of her family members or where she stays and don’t even have her phone number.

“We went to the graduation together and she offered to help me carry the baby when I accompanied the elder brother who was graduating to collect his certificate.

“That was the last we saw of her. We have reported the case at ‘A’ Division police station in Surulere, Ilorin but we are yet to hear from them,” the mother added.

When contracted, the Kwara State Police spokesman, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed the incident, saying efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing lady with a view to recovering the baby and prosecuting her.