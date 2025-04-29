Kwara: 2 Abducted Senior Officers Of Oke-Ero LG Regain Freedom

Share

Two top management staff of Oke-Ero Local Government Area of Kwara State, Alhaji Musibau Amuda (Director of Personnel Management) and Mrs Omoladun Elizabeth Arinde (Legal Officer), who were kidnapped recently have regained their freedom.

Chairman of the local government, James Fadipe, who disclosed this in a statement, said the officers returned safely in good health. It would be recalled that they were kidnapped while traveling from Iloffa in the local government to Ilorin, the state capital last Friday.

The police in the state had confirmed that five armed men blocked the road around Eleyin village via Isanlu-Isin where they stopped two private vehicles and took away all the seven occupants of the vehicles whose identities were not disclosed.

Spokesperson of the police, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said in a statement on Saturday, that while two victims had been rescued, police were still carrying on with operations to rescue the remaining five victims and apprehend the abductors.

The Chairman of Oke-Ero LGA, in his statement yesterday, did not disclose how the officers were rescued, but thanked the state Gov-ernor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the leadership of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), security operatives, traditional rulers and religious leaders for their efforts in the return of the officers.

The statement reads: “We extend our heartfelt appreciation and sincere gratitude to the Almighty God for His mercy and protection over our dear Director of Personnel Management, Alhaji Musibau Amuda, and the Local Government Legal Officer, Barrister Omoladun Elizabeth Arinde, who have safely returned to us in good health.

