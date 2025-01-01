Kwara: 14-Year-Old Boy Wins 11-Km Marathon Race

Share

A 14-year-old boy, Ibrahim Jamiu, of Omu-Aran High School in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, has emerged as the winner of the 7th Skylarks’ 11-km Omu-Aran Marathon after returning with a time of 38 minutes 22 seconds in the male category.

Temitope Ajiboye of Aperan Comprehensive College, Omu-Aran, also beat other contenders in the female category with a time of 43 minutes and 36 seconds.

Daniel Olasehinde of Ofe Aran Commercial College came 2nd in the male category with a time of 38 minutes 38 seconds with AbdulAzeez Musa of Aperan Comprehensive College finishing in the 3rd position with a time of 39 minutes 42 seconds.

Oyinkan Olaniyi of Omu-Aran High School picked up the silver medal in the female category with a time of 44 minutes 39 seconds, while Adeyemi Bode of Ofe Aran Commercial College finished the race in 48 minutes 10 seconds to win the bronze medal.

In his speech, the President of Skylarks Club of Omu-Aran, Elder James Sangoyomi, congratulated the winners and asked them to embrace Sports, saying they could find a career in it.

Presenting cash prizes to the winners and the ones for their schools, he lauded the schools for raising good athletes in the marathon race category.

The Olomu of Omu-Aran, Oba Abdulraheem Adeoti, who congratulated the athletes for their sportsmanship, urged them to combine Sports with education.

He urged the athletes to shun any form of social vices, saying it would only kill their dreams of becoming sports stars in the future.

The traditional ruler commended the Skylarks Club of Omu-Aran for the annual event, praying that God will abundantly reward their contributions to the development of the community.

The member representing Ekiti, Isin, Irepodun and Oke-Ero Federal Constituency of Kwara, Rt. Hon. Tunji Olawuyi, popularly known as Ajuloopin, announced scholarship awards for the two winners up to the University level.

Share

Please follow and like us: