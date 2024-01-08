Kwara: 10 Dead, 10 Injured In Fatal Road Crash

A fatal road crash along Olooru-Okoolowo road, Kwara state, has claimed 10 lives, while 10 others, who sustained varying degrees of injury, were rushed to the General Hospital, Ilorin for treatment.

A statement by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Monday in Ilorin, the state capital, added that the corpses of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue of the University Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH).

The statement added: “Today, the 8th of January, 2024, a fatal road traffic crash occurred along Olooru -Okoolowo Road around a village known as Iyemoja. The crash which occurred around 0640hrs involved two (2) vehicles, a Volvo Truck and a Toyota Hiace Bus.

“On receipt of the report of the crash, our Rescue operatives at Olooru Unit and at the Help and Rescue Camp( which was established at Bode Saadu to fortify rescue operations during the ongoing end-of-year special patrol operations) were immediately mobilized to the crash scene for the rescue operation.

“Preliminary investigations revealed the following:

a. The crash occurred due to wrongful overtaking by the driver of the Volvo Truck which led to the head-on collision with the Bus.

b. The bus was coming from Lagos en route to Sokoto and was conveying Seventeen (17) Passengers and goods.

c. The Truck was coming from the North en route Lagos and had three (3) passengers.”

According to the statement, a full investigation is still ongoing to further ascertain some details of the crash, adding that “the Kwara Sector Command will continue to play our part in ensuring the safety of all Road Users in Kwara State and we hope all drivers will remember to drive to stay alive.