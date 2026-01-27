Kwankwaso’s Son Resigns As Kano Commissioner

The Kano State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development Mustapha Rabiu Kwankwaso yesterday announced his resignation from Governor Abba Yusuf’s cabinet. In his resignation letter, he said the decision was taken with a “heavy heart”.

He praised Yusuf for the opportunity to serve the state, describing his time in office as rewarding and impactful. Mustapha said: “I want to express my deepest gratitude to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for the opportunity to serve the great people of Kano State.

“I have cherished the experiences and lessons gained while serving, and I appreciate the trust placed in me.” “As I resign, I pray that the youth of Kano State will continue to receive the attention and support they deserve.

“I hope for the best for our sports development programmes and initiatives, and I am confident that they will flourish in the years to come,” the letter read.

He further prayed for continued peace and progress in the state, saying his resignation marked another change in the composition of the Kano State Executive Council, although no official reason was given for his decision beyond the contents of the letter.