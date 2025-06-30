Kwankwaso’s Free To Join APC, He Betrayed Our Trust –NNPP

Amid speculation that its 2023 presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, may be joining the All Progressives Congress (APC), the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has said it will be a huge relief for its members if he does move to the ruling party. This was contained in a statement released yesterday by the National Secretary, Mr Oginni Olaposi in Lagos.

Olaposi was reacting to the resignation of APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, and speculations that he quit the ruling party over possible moves by Kwankwaso to join them. Ganduje resigned from his chairmanship position of the APC on Friday, citing health issues.

Olaposi stated that though the resignation is an APC internal affair, it decided to react because of the issues between the party and Kwankwaso.

“Kwankwaso still insists he is a member of our party even after his expulsion for alleged antiparty activities. “Kwankwaso did not only tried to hijack the NNPP but also made the party go through avoidable litigation.

“The NNPP Logo that he changed to the Kwankwasiya Movement Logo has just been changed to our Logo by INEC, after years of controversy and litigation. “We have reasons to doubt the ongoing propaganda that Ganduje’ left APC to enable an alleged negotiated arrangement with Kwankwaso ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

“It is on record that Ganduje once said that APC is always ready to pardon and accommodate defectors even those who left its fold.” Olaposi stated that NNPP would be elated if any proposed deal between APC and Kwankwaso became a reality as the ruling party is in a better position to handle the former Kano state governor’s baggage.

“We find it difficult to believe that Kwankwaso who is still struggling to hijack the NNPP is also negotiating to join the ruling party. “Kwankwaso betrayed our trust in him by trying to hijack the party from its founder, Dr Boniface Aniebonam, who facilitated his free ticket for the 2023 presidential election.”