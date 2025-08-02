Kwankwaso’s Appointment As Dean, Faculty Of Education Desirable – Illiyasu

Dr Musa Illiyasu Kwankwaso has described the appointment of Dr Muhammad Adamu Kwankwaso as the Dean of the Faculty of Educational Foundation, a move in the right direction to amplify the University’s status and make it compete favorably in the production of sound, quality Educational Students in the Country.

Musa Illiyasu Kwankwaso, who congratulated Adamu Kwankwaso in a statement signed on Saturday, said the appointment was credibly done and he has the conviction that the new Dean Faculty of Education would exhibit a high sense of maturity in the conduct of the affairs of the University.

He noted that the new Dean had never been found wanting within and outside the University and that he is a Man of a high sense of dignity, responsibility and maturity and above all, fear of God, asking him to continue to uphold such virtues for the good of his family, Community, State and the University.

The appointment, which was approved through the Registrar of the University office, Dr Haruna Aliyu, is for a period of two (2) years in the first instance, effective from 14th July 2025 to 13th July 2027, on the following terms and conditions:

The terms and conditions according to the letter of appointment are that Kwankwaso is responsible to the Vice Chancellor in conducting the affairs of the Faculty and is required to report to him on the development and/or issues concerning the Faculty.

“That you will exercise general superintendence over the affairs of the Deanery, and you shall act as Chairman of all meetings of the Faculty Board and shall be a member of all committees appointed by the Faculty Board.”

Dr. Kwankwaso shall be present at Convocation for the conferment of degrees to candidates who have qualified for the award after being found worthy both in character and learning by the University Senate.

” That as the Dean, you will exhibit credible academic and administrative leadership and encourage democratic participation by other colleagues in running the affairs of the Faculty.”

“And Pursuant to the provision of Section 8(5) Cap 85 of the Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (2004), your appointment as Dean may be terminated for good cause within the meaning assigned to it.”