Kwankwaso’ll Join APC Only On Strong Conditions-NNPP Chair

The Leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and who is the 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Party, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, would only join the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the conditions that they amend the way of their governance and ensure security of lives and properties.

This position was submitted by the NNPP Kano State Chairman, Sulaiman Hashimu Dungurawa, who said that, “today APC is so confused and in disarray, that is why they are all looking the way of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as their savior.”

Speaking to the media on the preparations of the NNPP Wards, Local Governments and State Congresses, yesterday, Dungurawa, said, “You see, we thank God this APC is weak, confused and losing members; without Kwankwaso they are not going nowhere in 2027.

“That is why they are making noise saying that they are meeting with him at different places asking him to come over.”

He said the problems with APC is that today they have distorted Nigerian structures; insecurities, hardship and all that have devastated the nation and the only one that will make it win 2027 is Kwankwaso, that is why they are disturbing him.”

“Hashimu Dungurawa alleged that APC is not doing anything as security has ravaged all over and today the safest state in Nigeria is Kano and look at how they are using insecurity to encroach our borders.”