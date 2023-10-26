Kwankwaso Visits Lawan In Abuja Days After Mother’s Death (Photos)

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the Presidential candidate for the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Thursday visited the immediate past Senate President, Ahmad Lawan following the recent passing of his mother, Hajiya Halima.

Kwankwaso in a statement shared via his official X page condoled with the former Senate President at his Abuja residence.

Taking to his page, Kwankwaso offered prayers to the Almighty Allah, beseeching Him to bestow Jannatul Firdaus upon the departed, while also encouraging Lawan and his family to seek comfort in the enduring legacy that his mother’s life has left within their hearts and their community.

He wrote: “Yesterday night, I paid a condolence visit to my brother, Sen. Ahmad Lawan, over the recent death of his mother, Hajiya Halima

“While praying for the Almighty Allah to grant the deceased Jannatul Firdaus, I urged Sen. Lawan and his family to find solace in the indelible memory her life has brought to them and her community.”

See photos from the visit below.