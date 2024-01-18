Kwankwaso Visits Ailing Kano SSG, Bichi

The Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 general election, Rabiu Kwankwaso, paid a courtesy visit to the Secretary to the Kano State Government, Baffa Bichi, on Thursday.

New Telegraph recalls that the ailing Bichi recently came back from a medical leave in Saudi Arabia.

Accompanying Kwankwaso on the visit was the state Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdulsalam.

Following Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s directive on December 7, 2023, Yusuf Musa, the state head of service, had been overseeing the SSG’s office until Bichi’s return from his medical vacation abroad.

Although Bichi arrived back in the country on January 7, he has yet to resume his duties at the office.