Kwankwaso Traded Kano Guber Seat for Ministerial Slot – NNPP Chieftain

A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Abass Onilewura, has accused the presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 election, Rabiu Kwankwaso, as the brain behind the sacking of Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, by the tribunal.

New Telegraph had on Wednesday reported that Nasir Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared the winner by the State Election Petition Tribunal.

Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay-led three-man panel upturned the declaration of Yusuf, who contested on the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) platform and ordered the immediate withdrawal of the certificate of return issued to him by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Onilewura, in his reaction on Thursday, alleged that Kwankwaso sold NNPP out to the APC to negotiate for a ministerial slot under President Bola Tinubu.

He recalled the former governor of Kano State's series of meetings with Tinubu and involvement in anti-party activities, which resulted in the party's significant loss at the governorship election tribunal. He maintained that the incident would not have happened if Kwankwaso had not given room for APC to discover loopholes in the party. He said: "Our investigation also showed that the continuous engagement of Kwankwaso with APC at some point gave room for them to discover loopholes which were later used against the Kano governor to secure victory for the opposition."