Kwankwaso Tackles Police Over Kano Terror Alert

Police yesterday claimed they foiled a planned terror attack on the Tijjaniya Maulud celebration and recovered explosives and other weapons allegedly planned to be used for the attack at the Sani Abacha Stadium Kano on Saturday.

The force on Friday warned about a potential terror threat targeting public gatherings.

A statement by the police said: “We hereby urge residents to exercise caution and avoid crowded places and environments until further notice as a preventive measure to enable security officials to identify and dislodge possible attackers.”

Addressing a press conference, the Commissioner of Police Salman Dogo-Garba said the man behind the planned attack, from Chad, killed eight persons in that country recently.

He said: “Politics aside, my forefathers my generation hundreds of years were Muslims and Tijjaniya, and there is no way I will politicise this issue, we truly received terror alerts and we tracked the suspects to the Tijjaniya Maulud celebration venue.

“As we moved closer to getting him, he got the hints and escaped to Cameroon but thank God we have got the person who gave him shelter in Kano and he has given us credible information on the person.”

Garba added that the Intelligence reports led to the recovery of serious IEDs and other weapons at the house of the prime suspect.

He said: “On receiving the intelligence reports, we combed the whole area till daybreak and we succeeded in ensuring that the whole programme was conducted peacefully.”

However, in a statement, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso asked the police to “uphold professionalism and avoid partisanship”, particularly in Kano State. He also warned the Federal Government to steer clear of Kano’s internal matters.

His statement followed the police terror alert on the eve of the Tijjaniyya Sufi Order’s annual Maulud celebration. The former governor, who represented the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 presidential poll, warned that issuing such an unfounded terror alert could have long-term consequences by fostering public complacency during actual threats.

Kwankwaso said: “This conduct by the police, which has already been marked as a willing partner of the Federal Government in its habitual interference in Kano State’s affairs, further erodes its credibility.

“Issuing a threat alert of this magnitude, which later turns out to be false sets a dangerous precedent. “I am afraid that it will lead people to be complacent in the event of a genuine threat in the future.”

