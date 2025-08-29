2027 Presidency: Kwankwaso Speaks On Leaving NNPP

Contrary to insinuations, the 2023 Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has revealed that he has no plans or intention to defect to another political party.

Kwankwaso made this revelation on Thursday while speaking at the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja.

According to the two-term Governor of Kano State, the NNPP was performing well in Kano and other states.

He acknowledged that many people attended the meeting to hear from him following recent fake news reports that he would be making a critical decision about his future with the NNPP.

Kwankwaso emphasised that any negotiation regarding the 2027 general election would be a collective decision, as he believed in party supremacy, urging party members not to be swayed by the hype of politicians defecting to any party.

READ ALSO

Kwankwaso recalled how he lost the 2003 governorship election in Kano, even as a sitting governor, due to public support for the late former President Muhammadu Buhari and his return to power eight years later is a lesson for everybody.

He said that Nigerians had already made up their minds about the 2027 general election, adding that “reality will determine the people’s votes.”

“But let me take this opportunity to tell you that we have our party, and we are comfortable. We are happy.

“We are ready to do whatever it takes because we are not in a hurry. If there is any negotiation, it will be collective. It will not be only for the negotiators but for the entire members of this NNPP family.

“The fact remains that there is nobody in Kwankwasia today that I know, or even in NNPP, who is saying that, ‘yes, I want to go.

“Those people don’t understand, and they don’t have much experience. They believe that they know when they actually don’t know. Even if they are interested in knowing, I think they should come and ask one of us,” he said.