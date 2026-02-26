Kwankwaso Speaks After Closed-Door Meeting With Makinde

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and former governor of Kano, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said his closed-door meeting with Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State was a courtesy visit rooted in personal friendship rather than any political alliance-building.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Kwankwaso met with Governor Makinde on Wednesday, February 25, at the governor’s office in Ibadan.

Speaking to newsmen after he met with Makinde, Kwankwaso downplayed speculation linking the engagement to potential cross-party realignments ahead of the 2027 general election.

“This visit is more about personal friendship than party politics. “Governor Makinde and I have known each other for a long time. Before proceeding to our party engagement in the state, I felt it was proper to pay him a courtesy call,” he said.