Kwankwaso Receives New Telegraph Lifetime Achievement Award

2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the New Telegraph Newspaper.

The award was presented to the National Leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement on Friday, 13 February 2026, during the New Telegraph Newspaper’s 2025 Awards.

The event was held at the prestigious Grand Ballroom, Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

Kwankwaso, a two-term former Kano State Governor, is a prominent political figure in Nigeria whose followers are distinguished by their signature red caps.

He contested the 2023 Nigerian presidential election under the NNPP, securing nearly one million votes in Kano State alone.

He served as Minister of Defence under President Olusegun Obasanjo from 2003 to 2007.

Notably present at the high profiled event were: the publisher of the New Telegraph Newspaper and Senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu; the governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara; Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal; Managing Director and CEO of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Samuel Ogbuku who was represented by the Executive Director of Corporate Services, Ifedayo Abegunde, Chairman of the event, Aremo Olusegun Osoba amongst other dignitaries.