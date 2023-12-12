Kwankwaso Reacts As Osimhen, Oshoala Win CAF Awards

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has celebrated the Nigerian Super Eagles and Falcons, Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala respectively for winning the 2023 CAF awards.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Osimhen and Oshoala were named African players of the year (male and female categories) in Marrakesh, Morocco, on Monday night, December 11.

Oshoala, who is currently playing for FC Barcelona, defeated Thembi Kgatlana of South Africa and Barbra Banda of Zambia to win the prestigious African award for a record six times.

Osimhen won the men’s category of the award ahead of Egypt’s Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi of Paris Saint Germain (PSG), making him the first Nigerian to do so since Nwankwo Kanu won it in 1999.

Taking to his official X handle on Monday night, Kwankwaso said he is happy with the triumph of Osimhen and Oshoala in the male and female category of the 2023 CAF African Player of the Year.

The former Kano Governor added that their victories characterise the dominance of the Nigerian spirit on the African and Global turf.

He wrote: “I’m elated by the double triumph of Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala in the male and female category of the CAF African Player of the Year 2023.

“Their victories characterise the dominance of the Nigerian spirit on the African and Global turf. Up Nigeria.”