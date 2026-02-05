Kwankwaso Not Flown Out On Health Grounds – Kwankwasiyya

The Kwankwasiyya Movement has strongly dismissed reports claiming that its leader and 2023 NNPP Presidential Candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, was flown out of the country on health grounds.

“Sen. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso departed Nigeria for personal reasons, and it is not related to any health issues as has been reported,” said the Kwankwasiyya Movement spokesperson, Capt. Mansur Kurugu.

Denying the rumours, Capt. Kurugu insisted that the trip had nothing to do with medical tourism or any health-related concerns.

Some prominent politicians in Kano had speculated on social media that Kwankwaso had been flown out for medical reasons. However, another Kwankwaso supporter, who wished to remain anonymous, described the reports as the handiwork of political enemies.

“Our enemies are at it again, but they will fail. Kwankwaso just visited Singer Market to sympathize with marketers affected by a fire incident, and he was received by a mammoth crowd. So what are they saying?” the supporter said.

The Kwankwasiyya Movement reaffirmed that the trip is purely personal and urged the public to disregard false claims circulating online.