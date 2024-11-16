Kwankwaso/Mangal Wedding: Obasanjo, Atiku, Shettima Attendance Clear Air Of Political Tune – Yusuf

Share

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has said that the wedding of his political godfather, Kwankwaso’s son and daughter of a Business mogul, Dahiru Mangal which attracted former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Atiku Abubakar, Vice President Kashim Shettima and host of others was devoid of any political Tune.

Governor Yusuf, who spoke on Saturday at Government House during the reception after the wedding of Fatiha at the Emir’s Palace, said the event was an invitation of Family members regardless of Political affiliation of anybody.

He said, “This gathering has clearly shown the kind of Personality, my Boss Kwankwaso is and it has greatly also brought family members, friends business and political affiliates together and everybody is happy about it.

Speaking earlier the Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II thanked Kwankwaso for bringing the Weeding Fatiha to his Palace, saying the Honor done to him will last in his memory.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that Obasanjo stylishly entered Kano wearing a red cap for the wedding of the NNPP 2023 Presidential candidate, Kwankwaso.

Obasanjo who was also meeting his former Vice, Atiku Abubakar and the sitting Vice President, Kashim Shettima, Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, was received at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State at about 9.30 am.

Similarly, Former Governors, Victor Attah, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Defense Minister, Abubakar Badaru, Muhammad Sani Abacha, Major Hamza Almustapha, and a host of others were in attendance at the Engr. Fahad Dahiru Mangal, and Dr Aisha Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso wedding Fatiha.

The wedding of Fatiha at the Kofar Kudu Emir Palace saw hundreds of who-is-who visitors coming including Former Bauchi State Governor, Adamu Muaazu and ministers, both former and serving, causing a near stampede.

Arrays of VIP Convoys and many other visitors have to Trek a bit distance to arrive at the Emir Palace to catch up with the Wedding Fatiha, because of the overcrowded guests that have taken over the Palace.

In the same vein, Traditional Leaders of emirs, Chiefs, Oba and many others in their traditional regalia attended the ceremony which was conducted by the Chief Imam of Kano Professor Sani Zaharadeen with a one million naira dowry paid by the groom Engr. Fahad Dahiru Mangal

