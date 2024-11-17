Kwankwaso, Mangal Children’s Wedding Devoid of Politics – Yusuf

Share

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State, has said that the Wedding Fatiha of the daughter of his political godfather, Kwankwaso, Dr Aisha Musa Kwankwaso to the son of a business mogul, Dahiru Mangal, with the attendance of former president Olusegun Obasanjo, Atiku Abubakar, Vice President Kashim Shettima and host of others, was devoid of any political undertone.

Governor Yusuf said this Saturday at the Government House during the reception after the joining at the Emir’s Palace also said that the event was for family members regardless of their political affiliation.

He said: “This gathering has clearly shown the kind of personality my Boss Kwankwaso has and it has greatly also brought family members, friends, business and political affiliates together and everybody is happy for it.”

Speaking earlier the Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II, thanked Kwankwaso for bringing the Wedding Fatiha to his Palace, saying the Honour done to him would remain indelible.

Earlier, former president Obasanjo, stylishly entered Kano wearing a Red Cap for the event.

Also, Obasanjo, who met his former vice president, Atiku Abubakar and the sitting Vice President, Kashim Shettima, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, was received at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State at about 9.30am.

Others were former governors Victor Attah, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru and former CSO to the late General Sani Abacha, Major Hamza Mustapha (rtd).

In attendance too were former governor Adamu Mu’azu of Bauchi State, serving and former ministers. Simply put, it was who is who of the Nigerian politicians, there was a near stampede with the crowd of attendees at the event which was held at the Emir’s Palace. It was a parade of the movers and shakers of Nigeria with an array of convoys. Many of them had to abandon their vehicles to catch up with the Wedding Fathia as they made it on foot.

