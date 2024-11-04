New Telegraph

November 4, 2024
Kwankwaso Longstanding Ally, Madaki Dump Kwankwasiyya Movement

The Political Movement of the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP), Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, “Kwankwasiyya”, has suffered a great loss following the dumping of the movement by a member of the House of Representatives Aliyu Sani Madaki.

Madaki who was a staunch supporter of Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and the Member representing Dala Federal Constituency, officially abandoned the Red Cap Kwankwasiyya movement but insisted that he remains an NNPP Member.

Madaki called Kwankwasiyya an “amorphous movement full of lies, treachery, and deception, something that was built for the Personal selfish of one Person who sees himself as a Demagogue”.

He said, “Henceforth, I’m no longer part of this deceptive Movement that was conscripted to pursue Personal Interest, but I’m now holly Loyal to my Party the NNPP Mai Kayan Dadi, which made Us proud”.

The dumping of Aliyu Madakin Gini of Kwankwasiyya, signal serious problems that was brewing in the hierarchy of the P

