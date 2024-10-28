Kwankwaso Laments Darkness In Northern Nigeria, Says It’s Disheartening

Share

Former presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso has said it’s disheartening that many parts of Northern Nigeria are in total darkness as a result of vandalism.

Kwankwaso made this known on Monday in a post on his official X handle, he stressed the situation is further compounded by the high cost of petrol and diesel in the country.

He further suggested that the nation should look into alternative power sources to address energy needs to exploit the abundant resources available to the country.

“It is very disheartening that many parts of Northern Nigeria are in total darkness today due to vandalism on the important 330kV Shiroro-Kaduna power line that supplies the states of Kano and Kaduna and another line that supplies Bauchi, Gombe and other parts of the northeast.

“This situation has been further compounded by the high cost of petrol and diesel in Nigeria, which has further plunged homes into darkness and forced factories to close down.

“The time this crisis has taken to be addressed underscores the huge deficit of capacity our power sector has in order to address large-scale problems and this must be addressed to avoid any future disruption.

“It is about time that we look into alternative power sources to address our energy needs and we need to exploit the abundant resources available to this country.” he wrote.

