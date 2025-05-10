Kwankwaso Knocks NNPP Defectors To APC

Share

Former Governor of Kano State and Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabi’u Kwankwaso, on Friday slammed some key members of the party who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing their actions as a betrayal of the movement and party.

Kwankwaso spoke at his Miller Road residence in Kano, while receiving hundreds of supporters from the Takai Local Government, who refused to join the APC.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Senator Abdulrahman Kawu, who represents Kano South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, recently defected to the APC, along with some federal lawmakers from Kano State.

The former governor appreciated the decampees for taking the courage to return to their base, saying all those who betrayed Kwankwasiyya would regret their actions sooner or later.

He, therefore, advised the youth to be wary of such politicians who are not after their well-being but rather, they are after their pockets.

“Kano South is a lesson. Voters rejected superghetti, N200 and Atamfa (wrappers) and were patient to vote for the NNPP.

“But those who won the election among us decided to abandon the masses and join those who do not have the masses at heart but are only after what they will get for themselves and their families.

“There is no worse political sin than leaving the party that gave you the opportunity and support, but later you abandoned the party. This is the highest level of betrayal.

“Fighting Kwankwasiyya is not an easy task, they will not know until when they engage in the fight.

