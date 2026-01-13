Kwankwaso, Kano Govt Disagree Over Alleged Forced Defection To APC

The leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement and 2023 NNPP presidential candidate, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has accused the Kano State Government of allegedly forcing state officials and elected local government chairmen to sign documents indicating defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kwankwaso made the allegation in a statement posted on his verified social media platforms, claiming that reports reaching him were deeply troubling.

“I have received several reports—some good and some very terrible—indicating that the Kano State Government is compelling state officials and elected local government chairmen to sign for either Gandujiyya or Kwankwasiyya,” he alleged.

He described the development as disheartening, saying it was unfortunate for a government to descend to such actions.

“Our supporters should not take this lightly. It is very disturbing that a government would go so low,” Kwankwaso said.

However, the Kano State Government swiftly denied the allegations.

Reacting, the Commissioner for Information, Comrade Ibrahim Waiya, dismissed the claims as false, insisting that no individual was compelled to defect to the APC.

“What actually happened is that our party is asking everyone— not only government officials— who is willing to join the APC to do so. There is no compulsion whatsoever, as being reported,” he said.

Waiya maintained that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf respects the freedom of association and political choice, stressing that no one was forced or coerced into joining any political party.

Meanwhile, Kwankwaso, in a video clip accompanying his statement, urged his supporters to freely exercise their political choices, including joining the APC if they so wished.

“You are free to sign any document given to you for decamping to the APC. I have no problem with that,” he said.