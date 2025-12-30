Kwankwaso, Kano Gov Disagree Over Alleged Defection

The planned defection by the Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) is currently unsettling the political atmosphere of Kano State.

New Telegraph gathered that the planned defection is strongly opposed by the party’s leadership and its national leader, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The development has sparked internal disagreements within the NNPP, particularly between supporters of the governor and loyalists of the Kwankwasiyya movement founded by Kwankwaso.

In a press statement issued on behalf of the NNPP, the party said it was fully aware of the unfolding political situation and does not support any defection to the APC.

“We are aware of the developments happening here in Kano State concerning some individuals who intend to defect to the APC,” the NNPP Kano State Chairman, Hon. Hashim Suleiman Dungurawa, said.

“I want to make it clear that the Kano State party, the national party, and our national leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, together with other leaders, do not approve of what is happening.”

Dungurawa disclosed that the party made several efforts to persuade those involved to remain patient and stay within the NNPP in the interest of the people of Kano State.

“We did everything within our power to persuade them to be patient and not defect to the APC, because of our responsibility to them and our responsibility to the people of Kano,” he stated.

He further appealed to the governor and others allegedly planning to defect to reconsider their decision.

“On behalf of all of us collectively, we once again appeal to them, for the sake of Allah and the Prophet, not to leave this party and not to defect to the party that we have opposed and which the masses and other voters have rejected,” he said.

The NNPP chairman also dismissed claims that some party officials were plotting to pitch the governor against Senator Kwankwaso.

“We have never put anyone against our leader, and if anyone has evidence, let them present it,” he said.

He urged residents of Kano State to remain calm and continue with their lawful activities, warning party members not to append their names to documents allegedly being circulated by “mischief makers.”

Reacting to the situation, the Director General of Media and Publicity, Sanusi Bature, acknowledged that there was a rift within the party.

He, however, declined to comment on the alleged defection.

“Yes, there are issues within the party, and we are aware of the disagreements,” Bature said when contacted. “However, I cannot speak on any matter relating to defection at this time.”

He added that the NNPP leadership was handling the matter internally and advised the public to avoid speculation.

Dungurawa concluded by calling on the people of Kano State and Nigerians at large to continue supporting the NNPP and its national leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, ahead of future political engagements.

The unfolding crisis is expected to have significant implications for Kano’s political landscape as alignments ahead of the forthcoming elections continue to take shape.