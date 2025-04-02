Kwankwaso, Gov Yusuf, Others Lead Prayers For Late Sanusi

Share

A mammoth crowd, led by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Presidential Candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, alongside other top personalities, participated in the funeral prayers for the city’s oldest kingmaker, Galadiman Kano, Abbas Sanusi.

Sanusi, the revered Galadima of Kano, passed away at the age of 91 in Kano on Tuesday night after a prolonged illness.

The funeral prayers were led by the Chief Imam of Kano, Sani Zahradeen, along with other top dignitaries.

The eldest son of the late kingmaker, Abbas Sanusi, who is also the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano, attended the funeral alongside his executive members.

The late Abbas Sanusi was a prominent figure in the Emirate, having served as Wamban Kano and a senior councilor under the late Emir, Ado Bayero.

He served under Ado Bayero, who reigned from 1963 to 2014.

He is survived by his wives and 35 children, including Abdullahi Abbas, Chairman of the APC in Kano State.

Governor Yusuf, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, Nasiru Aliko Koki (representing APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje), and a host of other personalities witnessed the burial of Abbas Sanusi at the Gandun Albasa graveyard.

