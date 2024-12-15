Kwankwaso, Duke Visit Obasanjo In Ogun

Share

The former Governor of Kano State and leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, on Saturday joined Ex-Cross River State Governor, Donald Duke and other associates in a courtesy visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo at his residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

In a statement shared on his X handle, Kwankwaso described the meeting as a significant opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions about Nigeria’s political and governance trajectory.

The deliberations centered on pressing national issues, including strategies to ensure a stable and progressive future for the country.

Kwankwaso expressed appreciation for Obasanjo’s insights and unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s development.

READ ALSO:

“We are grateful to Baba for his warm support and hospitality,” Kwankwaso wrote, referring to Obasanjo, a prominent elder statesman known for his role in shaping Nigeria’s democratic foundations.

However, it’s uncertain if the meeting is connected with political consultations and permutations ahead of the 2027 Presidential election in the country.

Former President Obasanjo, who has maintained an influential role in Nigerian politics since leaving office in 2007, has consistently advocated for collaboration across political divides to achieve national unity and development.

This meeting highlights the ongoing efforts by political leaders to build alliances and create actionable solutions to the nation’s challenges.

It also reflects Obasanjo’s continued relevance as a unifying figure and an intellectual resource for guiding Nigeria’s political future.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"