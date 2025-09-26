Former Governor of Kano State and National Leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has denied claims that he wrote a letter of intent to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The clarification became necessary following news making rounds that the former Governor of Kano State seek to join the ruling APC ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking at a political discourse on Friday, suggesting that the former Defence Minister had begun talks with the party’s National Chairman behind closed doors concerning his defection, Kwakwanso debunked the rumours, describing them as baseless “Online statements”

In a statement released through his media team, Kwakwanso said, “We have been alerted to some online statements suggesting that we have submitted a letter of intent to join a political party in the country.

“We would like to clarify that we have not made any such submission to any party. The public is therefore advised to stay informed of any further information regarding our matter through the established official channels.”

New Telegraph gathered that on Friday, reports emerged from within the APC that Senator Kwankwaso had allegedly sent a “discreet” letter to the party’s national secretariat indicating interest in joining the party

Reports further suggested that Kwankwaso has been in talks with the APC National Chairman, a development that has stirred widespread reactions across social media and within party circles.