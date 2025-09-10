Kwankwaso Commends C’River’s Agricultural Potentials, Commits To Investment

Former Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has lauded Cross River State’s vast agricultural potential, pledging to commit more investment into the sector as a way of fostering national development and inspiring younger generations.

Kwankwaso made the remarks during a courtesy visit to Governor Bassey Otu at Government House, Calabar, where he was received by the Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Peter Odey, who represented the governor.

The former governor, who recalled his longstanding ties with Cross River leaders dating back to his time as Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives in 1992, said Cross River’s fertile land and favourable climate make it a natural hub for agribusiness.

He explained that his personal decision to embrace farming after public service was a deliberate step to remain productive while creating sustainable opportunities for future generations.

“I chose to be a farmer because, whether you are in office or not, you must have something doing. Farming keeps you productive, ensures food security, and creates wealth. I am here with my children so they can also see what it means to invest in agriculture,” Kwankwaso stated.

Responding on behalf of Governor Otu, Deputy Governor Peter Odey welcomed Kwankwaso and his delegation, describing their choice of Cross River as an investment destination as a step in the right direction.

He highlighted the state government’s agricultural initiatives, including the purchase and distribution of three million oil palm seedlings across all 18 local government areas, the promotion of cocoa and coffee cultivation, and the introduction of wheat farming, a first in southern Nigeria.

“Cross River is very rich in agriculture. Oil palm, cocoa, coffee, and now even wheat are doing well here. We have fertile soil, we are the safest sub-national in Nigeria for businesses to thrive, and we pride ourselves on our hospitality. So, you are in the right place to do business and to invest,” Odey said.

The deputy governor further noted that Cross River will host the Intra-African Trade Fair in 2026, which he said will focus on agriculture and investment, reinforcing the state’s positioning as a major agricultural hub.

He assured Kwankwaso of the government’s full support, security, and partnership for any ventures he chooses to establish in the state. “On behalf of the governor and the people of Cross River, we welcome you warmly and look forward to building lasting ties with you and your team,” Odey concluded.