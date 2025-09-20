Kwankwaso Celebrates Son’s Wedding In Kano

Former Governor of Kano State and leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, on Friday celebrated the wedding Fatiha of his son, Mustapha Rab’iu Kwankwaso, and Sayyada Zulaihat Tijjani Kalarawi, in a colourful ceremony held in Kano.

The event, which drew dignitaries, family, friends, and political associates, was solemnized according to Islamic rites.

His Excellency, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, the Executive Governor of Kano State, stood in as guardian and formally sought the hand of Zulaihat in marriage on behalf of Mustapha, in line with tradition.

Kwankwaso, visibly joyous at the occasion, expressed his heartfelt appreciation to all who honoured the family by attending the momentous celebration.

Sharing his gratitude, he described the marriage as a blessed union that brought together families, friends, and well-wishers from various backgrounds.

“On behalf of my family, I wish to express our deepest appreciation to everyone that joined us for this momentous occasion. May the Almighty Allah bless this marriage. Ameen,” Kwankwaso stated.