Kwankwaso Celebrates Gov Yusuf At 63

Despite ongoing political tensions and talks of defections to the APC, NNPP National Leader Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Kano State Deputy Governor Comrade Aminu Abdussalam set politics aside to congratulate Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf on his 63rd birthday.

In a message, Kwankwaso reflected on his long political journey with Governor Yusuf, noting his service as Personal Assistant, Principal Private Assistant, and Commissioner during Kwankwaso’s previous administrations. He praised Yusuf’s contributions to Kano State’s development and prayed for wisdom, good health, and clarity as he continues to lead the state.

Deputy Governor Abdussalam also commended Governor Yusuf’s people-oriented, development-driven leadership, wishing him strength and continued success.

Former Governor and APC National Chairman Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje joined in sending goodwill messages, praying for peace, stability, and progress in Kano State under Yusuf’s leadership.

Governor Yusuf has received widespread congratulations from political leaders, associates, and residents on his birthday.