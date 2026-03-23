Kwankwaso Appreciates Supporters For Honouring Sallah Homage

The former Governor of Kano State and Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has lauded the Kwankwasiyya movement and thousands of supporters and political allies who attended his annual Sallah homage in his Kano residence.

Speaking on Monday via his official X handle, Kwankwaso acknowledged the presence of key stakeholders, including the Kano State Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, and federal and state lawmakers at the event.

He described the Sallah homage as a longstanding tradition of the Kwankwasiyya movement and expressed appreciation for the large turnout of supporters, and also thanked attendees for honouring the invitation.

He noted that their participation underscored unity and commitment within the movement, commending entertainers and organisers for contributing to the success of the event.

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“Special thanks go to all our party and movement stalwarts, as well as our committed social media lieutenants, for your relentless support, loyalty, and tireless efforts in advancing our shared vision.

“It was also heartwarming to be joined by the Kano State Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, alongside our federal and state legislators, as well as former commissioners and government officials in the state.

“We were also privileged to welcome the national leadership of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), ably led by our National Chairman, Ahmed Ajuji and Bishop Isaac Idahosa, as well as key stalwarts of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kano, led by Hajiya Naja’atu Muhammad and Hon. Musa Ungogo, the party’s Kano State Chairman.

“The occasion was made even more vibrant and memorable by the presence of Their Excellencies: Peter Obi, Seyi Makinde, and Seriake Dickson, along with their esteemed entourages.

“I extend my sincere and heartfelt appreciation to every one of you who took time out of your busy schedules to grace this joyous celebration. Your presence truly made the day special.

“I also wish to express profound gratitude to our talented Kwankwasiyya entertainers… for their unwavering dedication and remarkable contributions to the vibrancy of our movement,” he added.