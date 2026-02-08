Kwankwasiyya Movement Salutes Deputy Governor For Refusing To Join APC

The Kwankwasiyya Movement has described the refusal of the Kano State Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam, to dump his mentor, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and join the APC as a courageous effort that would go down memory lane.

In the same vein, the movement expressed profound appreciation and heartfelt gratitude to all patriots who have demonstrated uncommon courage, loyalty, and commitment by voluntarily resigning their respective positions in solidarity with their leader and principal, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and the enduring ideals of the Kwankwasiyya Movement.

In a statement signed by the spokesperson of the movement, Habibu Sale Muhammad, PhD, he said, “We particularly acknowledge the sacrifices made by former Commissioners, Special Advisers, Special Assistants, Managing Directors, Executive Secretaries, and other political appointees who, despite their immense contributions to the formation, stability, and success of the government, chose the path of honour and principle over personal comfort and privilege.”

“These decisions, taken with full awareness of the significant benefits and opportunities being relinquished, stand as a powerful testament to integrity, conviction, and selfless service.”

“The movement also commends the courage and steadfastness of the Deputy Governor, our elected representatives including a Senator, Members of the House of Representatives, Members of the Kano State House of Assembly, and elected Councillors who, despite numerous inducements and sustained pressure from both state and federal authorities, have remained resolute and loyal to the mandate freely given to them by the people.”

He noted that it is in recognition of these invaluable contributions and sacrifices that their principal, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, in his characteristic humility and statesmanship, earlier advised those who resigned to reconsider their decisions.

“This counsel was not borne out of weakness, but out of deep appreciation for their roles in institution-building, service delivery, and governance. It reflects his enduring belief that governance must never descend into personal vendettas or political intimidation, but must remain firmly anchored on service to the people.”

However, those who resigned have respectfully maintained that their personal convictions and sense of responsibility may conflict with the prevailing directives and orientation of the Gandujiyya-led government of Kano State.

“Your firmness reinforces public confidence in representative democracy and principled leadership.”

“Equally worthy of recognition are members and individuals who resigned from Local Government Councils, including Council Secretaries, Supervisory Councillors, Special Advisers, and Personal Assistants. Your actions reflect deep grassroots commitment to justice, fairness, and the core values upon which the Kwankwasiyya Movement was founded.”

“Let it be clearly stated that Kwankwasiyya is not built on positions or privileges, but on sacrifice, service, and the unwavering pursuit of good governance and social justice. History will be kind to all those who stood firm at this defining moment.”

Habibu Sale Muhammad added that for those remaining in office on special assignments, transitional arrangements, or for genuine personal reasons, the movement urges continued professionalism, civility, and restraint.

The Kwankwasiyya Movement will always extend goodwill to those who conduct themselves responsibly and refrain from unwarranted utterances or actions capable of harming, intimidating, or undermining its principal or the movement.

“We assure all our members and supporters that the Kwankwasiyya Movement remains strong, united, and focused. No amount of pressure, intimidation, or inducement can derail a movement rooted in the will and aspirations of the people.”