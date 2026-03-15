Kwankwasiyya Movement Accuses APC Of Alleged Thuggery

The Kwankwasiyya Movement has strongly condemned what it described as a brazen and unprovoked attack allegedly carried out by armed political thugs linked to the All Progressives Congress (APC) against members of the New Nigeria Peoples Party during a peaceful political gathering in Rogo Local Government Area of Kano State.

The spokesperson of the movement, Habibu Sale Muhammad, said in a statement that members had gathered to formally receive prominent defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) into the NNPP.

He stated that the gathering was peaceful and lawful, noting that the organisers had duly notified and obtained the necessary clearance from both the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services (DSS).

“Yet, in a shocking demonstration of desperation and intolerance, armed APC thugs stormed the venue and violently disrupted the event. They unleashed terror on innocent participants, injuring more than 11 people, including the NNPP chairman of Rogo Local Government Area, a high-profile PDP defector who is a former National Assembly candidate, and several other supporters,” he said.

Muhammad further alleged that the attackers vandalised and destroyed at least three vehicles and other valuable property belonging to members of the movement.

“This attack was not accidental; it was a premeditated act of political intimidation aimed at discouraging the growing wave of defections and the rise of the Kwankwasiyya Movement across Kano State,” he said.

He added that the incident followed a similar pattern of alleged orchestrated violence in Tudun Wada and Doguwa, where he claimed APC thugs had repeatedly attacked perceived opponents.

“These reckless acts have already resulted in tragic consequences, including the reported killing of a member of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC),” he said.

Muhammad said the developments expose what he described as the hypocrisy behind the “Kano First” slogan frequently echoed by the state government.

“A government that claims to put Kano first cannot simultaneously preside over a climate of fear, violence and intimidation against opposition members,” he said.

He added that while members of the Kwankwasiyya Movement were allegedly being harassed and intimidated, armed political thugs continued to operate freely without accountability.

“Let it be clearly stated: the Kwankwasiyya Movement will not be intimidated, silenced or bullied out of the democratic space. The growing support for our movement across Kano State and beyond cannot be stopped by violence, intimidation or harassment,” he said.

According to him, the movement is documenting all incidents of alleged intimidation and attacks on its members.

“These reports will be formally submitted to relevant security agencies and democratic institutions for investigation and necessary action,” he added.

The movement also called on the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services and other security agencies to rise above partisan influence and discharge their constitutional responsibilities with fairness and professionalism.

Muhammad warned that Kano must not be allowed to slide into an era where political violence becomes the norm as elections draw nearer.

He stressed that while the Kwankwasiyya Movement remains committed to peace, the rule of law and democratic engagement, its members also have the constitutional right to defend themselves against unlawful attacks and organised political violence.

“We will not sit idle while our supporters are assaulted, their property destroyed and their rights trampled upon.

“Democracy must not be replaced with thuggery. Political competition must not become a licence for violence, and Kano must not be turned into a battlefield simply because the popularity of the Kwankwasiyya Movement continues to grow,” he said.