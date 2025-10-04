Kwande Killings: Benue Govt Delegation Visits Victims, Assures Of Justice

…Monarchs seek withdrawal of soldiers, deployment of policemen to safeguard villages

…Says Army protecting killer herdsmen, attacking innocent inhabitants

A high-powered delegation comprising government officials and security experts on Thursday visited Kwande Local Government Area to condole the people over the recent military attack on innocent citizens and assess the level of damage caused.

The delegation was received by the Chairman of Kwande Local Government, Hon. Vitalis Neji, who appreciated Governor Hyacinth Alia for his swift response and frowned at the manner in which the military opened fire on civilians instead of terrorists.

The President of the Kwande Youth Development Association, Comr. Aloko Nachi Simon appreciated the Governor for always listening to their cry and providing the needed support.

“While we appreciate His Excellency, we ask the Governor to withdraw the military attached to our area,” he said.

“The military is a threat to our existence, and we call on the Governor to deploy more police and let the military leave”.

Speaking on behalf of the Kwande Barakugh and Barazôr communities, the Tor Kwande 1st, Chief Ambrose Iortyer Pine, appreciated the governor and the ALGON Chairman for providing an enabling environment for the mobile police.

“We ask the governor to withdraw the military so that the police can help secure our lands and enable IDPs to return to their ancestral homes”.

The Ter Kwande, HRH Engr. Timothy Ahire, Chairman of the Kwande Traditional Council, sued for peace and appreciated the mobile police and the men of the Nigerian Civil Defence Corps.

He, however, expressed dissatisfaction with the conduct of the men of the Nigerian Army, accusing them of protecting bandits who swore not to return to their ancestral homes.

“They are not just a threat to our security, but they are also raping and killing our people. The military should be held accountable, and due compensation should be given to the families of the victims”.

In a remark, the President of the Turan Development Association (TUDA), Chief Festus Iorkyaa, also sued for peace and called on all relevant authorities to withdraw the army.

“The army is protecting the killer herdsmen and opening fire on those they are supposed to protect,” he said.

The Director General, Homeland Security, Gbawuan, promised that the erring officers would be held accountable for their actions.

“We are sad to hear the news, and we pray for the repose of the fallen brothers. We assure the youths and traditional rulers that their demands are well noted, and we will inform the governor.”

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor, Hon. Fidelis Msughter Unongo, condemned the inhumane act and assured the people of Turan that justice would be served.

The governor’s aide assured families of the deceased person and those receiving treatment at the hospital that the government will provide them with the necessary support to forge ahead.

Hon. Unongo directed the immediate payment of medical bills for those receiving treatment at the hospital and ordered the renovation of the burnt palace of the Mue Ter.