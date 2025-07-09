The Movement for the Actualization of Kwande Gubernatorial Ambition (MAKGA, has vowed to challenge Governor Hyacinth Alia’s second term ambition during the 2027 gubernatorial race in Benue state.

The group is insisting that it would produce the next governor of the state, rather than allow the incumbent state Governor Hyacinth Alia contest for another term.

The implication of that desire is that the Kwande intermediate area, will be coming out against the Jechira block, particularly, the Kunav extraction, where Alia comes from.

MAKGA leadership told a news conference in Makurdi that their decision to pull the rug off the feet of the governor in 2027 is irreversible, stressing that any attempt to stop Kwande people from contesting the forthcoming governorship elections against Governor Alia is tantamount to “an infringement on their fundamental rights to vote and be voted for”.

The group maintained that they too have the right and freedom to vie for the position and cannot be gagged by any forces as contained in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

The Convener of MAKGA, Mr. Ikyem Leonard, particularly accused a Kwande traditional ruler, whom he said was seen in a viral video with Kwande United Peoples Organization (KWUPO) Youth Summit, “discouraging Kwande sons not to contest for the governorship seat in 2027.

Mr. Ikyem reminded the monarch that the issue of zoning of political positions is the exclusive preserve for political parties and not traditional rulers, stressing that elections are also contested on the platform of political parties and not on the whims and caprices of any traditional institution.

“If political positions are zoned by traditional leaders, we don’t think the chairman of Kwande Local Government which was supposed to go to the Turan clan would have been taken away from them and given to Shangev-Ya, as even the Ter Kwande would have stood against the grave injustice against Turan people.

“It is sad that the Ter Kwande has unilaterally zoned the Senate to Kwande and governorship to Jechira without the knowledge of any political party or actor.”

“Interestingly, no candidate will contest on the platform of any traditional stool but platform of political parties, who are yet to Zone the 2027 Senate and governorship seats.”

The MAKGA leader informed the Kwande traditional ruler that the requirements for contesting the governorship of the state in 2027 under the law does not state that one must be from Jechira Intermediate Area, neither does it disqualify anyone outside Jechira, like our brothers from Benue South Senatorial district from contesting the election”.