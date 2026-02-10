KWAM1 Dami Marshall, the daughter of Fuji maestro King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, also known as, has denied allegations of a romantic involvement with Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake.

Captioning the photo, she wrote, “Mr Money and Mrs Money.”

But taking to her social media page on Monday, Dami refuted the claims, noting that she is not dating the Nigerian singer, adding that the photo was from her first meeting with the musician.

“Guys, that was my first time meeting him [Asake], so I took a picture. Do not believe blogs; they can do anything for traffic,” Miss Marshall wrote on her Instagram page, shutting down the rumours.

Asake is not publicly known to be in any romantic relationship since breaking up with his Gambian girlfriend, Madame Mystique, in 2014.